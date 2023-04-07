Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reflecting on genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Guterres urges all nations to stand firm against rising hate, intolerance

Share this article
As the world marks the grim anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, during which Hutu and others who opposed the massacre were also killed, the UN Secretary-General has said that a generation since those horrific events, “we must never forget what happened – and ensure future generations always remember.”


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand's upcoming general election is fundamentally flawed, say rights groups
~ Sri Lanka: Reject New Counterterrorism Bill
~ ‘I will not write about this war,’ says Artem Chekh, acclaimed Ukrainian turned soldier writing from the trenches
~ TikTok may be bad for privacy, but is it also harming our cognitive abilities?
~ Ukraine’s New Health Rules Spotlight Barriers to Emergency Contraception
~ Tensions mount in Middle East as UN reiterates need for ‘maximum restraint’
~ Rights expert welcomes Vatican’s rejection of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’
~ The Canadian government should make the grocery rebate permanent to combat the affordability crisis
~ How parents feel about feelings can deeply affect a child's development
~ The Vatican just renounced a 500-year-old doctrine that justified colonial land theft … Now what? — Podcast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter