Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok may be bad for privacy, but is it also harming our cognitive abilities?

By Colin McCormick, PhD Student in Cognitive Science, Dalhousie University
Share this article
With most social media users logging in at least once a day, and one-third of teens using these apps almost constantly, it raises the issue of whether social media is hurting our attention abilities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine’s New Health Rules Spotlight Barriers to Emergency Contraception
~ Tensions mount in Middle East as UN reiterates need for ‘maximum restraint’
~ Rights expert welcomes Vatican’s rejection of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’
~ The Canadian government should make the grocery rebate permanent to combat the affordability crisis
~ How parents feel about feelings can deeply affect a child's development
~ The Vatican just renounced a 500-year-old doctrine that justified colonial land theft … Now what? — Podcast
~ African Human Rights Commission Affirms Intersex People’s Rights
~ ‘The world cannot abandon the people’: Top humanitarian official in Afghanistan
~ Serbia urged to uphold freedom of expression while also countering hate speech
~ Uzbekistan: Parliament passes long-overdue legislation criminalizing domestic violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter