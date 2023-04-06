Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine’s New Health Rules Spotlight Barriers to Emergency Contraception

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A customer walks out of a drugstore lit by a portable generator during a blackout in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv following massive Russian airstrikes on January 14, 2023.  © 2023 Yuriy Dyachyskyn/AFP via Getty Images As of April 1, Ukraine’s Ministry of Healthcare introduced electronic prescriptions as an alternative to paper ones, which have been required for all prescription medicines until now. Authorities say the change will help track and monitor prescriptions and ensure quality care, but it has renewed concerns about medication that shouldn’t require a…


