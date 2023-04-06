Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rights expert welcomes Vatican’s rejection of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’

The Vatican’s rejection of the 500-year-old Catholic decree used to justify the seizure of indigenous lands by colonial powers, known as the ‘Doctrine of Discovery’, has been welcomed by an independent UN human rights expert as “an important step towards reconciliation and healing”.


