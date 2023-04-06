Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How parents feel about feelings can deeply affect a child's development

By Gillian England-Mason, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Pediatrics, University of Calgary
Share this article
How our families express feelings, talk about feelings and react to feelings can have ripple effects into the next generation.

When someone becomes a parent, the models they had can become embedded in how they in turn parent.

A parent’s organized set of thoughts and feelings about their own and their child’s feelings is what some psychologists call “parental meta-emotion philosophy.” Understanding this can make a big difference in parenting and children’s development.

I lead research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tensions mount in Middle East as UN reiterates need for ‘maximum restraint’
~ Rights expert welcomes Vatican’s rejection of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’
~ The Canadian government should make the grocery rebate permanent to combat the affordability crisis
~ The Vatican just renounced a 500-year-old doctrine that justified colonial land theft … Now what? — Podcast
~ African Human Rights Commission Affirms Intersex People’s Rights
~ ‘The world cannot abandon the people’: Top humanitarian official in Afghanistan
~ Serbia urged to uphold freedom of expression while also countering hate speech
~ Uzbekistan: Parliament passes long-overdue legislation criminalizing domestic violence
~ Israel/OPT:  Second night of horror at al-Aqsa mosque
~ ‘Until Russia's colonial mindset changes, it will pose a threat': Interview with Buryat activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter