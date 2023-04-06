The Vatican just renounced a 500-year-old doctrine that justified colonial land theft … Now what? — Podcast
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Boké Saisi, Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
The Vatican has repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery, a 500-year-old decree used to justify settler colonialism. Scholar Veldon Coburn explains this symbolic victory and what still needs to happen.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 6, 2023