Student reporters fill crucial gap in state government coverage

By Richard Watts, Senior Lecturer of Geography and Founder of the Center of Community News, University of Vermont
The local news business is in crisis. The nation is currently losing two community newspapers a week, on average, and 70 million Americans live in news deserts, communities with little or no local news coverage. In much of the remaining territory, all that’s left are decimated newsrooms and advertisement-heavy publications with little local news, sometimes called “ghost papers.”

© The Conversation
