Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Macaque monkeys shrink their social networks as they age – new research suggests evolutionary roots of a pattern seen in elderly people, too

By Erin Siracusa, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Animal Behaviour, University of Exeter
Noah Snyder-Mackler, Assistant Professor of Evolution and Medicine, Arizona State University
Share this article
Many older people tend to trim their social circles and focus their social efforts on family and close friends. New research on our close primate relatives may help explain why.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Until Russia's colonial mindset changes, it will pose a threat': Interview with Buryat activist
~ Student reporters fill crucial gap in state government coverage
~ Deadly fungus Candida auris is spreading across US hospitals - a physician answers 5 questions about rising fungal infections
~ Reporting is not espionage – but history shows that journalists doing the former get accused of the latter
~ Trump’s latest personal attacks on judges could further weaken people's declining trust in American rule of law
~ It takes a body to understand the world – why ChatGPT and other language AIs don't know what they're saying
~ SNP: 'A difficult day for the party' – who is Peter Murrell and what are the circumstances of his arrest?
~ Ukraine war: the lessons from the Northern Ireland peace process
~ Finland's election: what happened to Sanna Marin and what to expect next
~ What is 'eldest daughter syndrome' and how can we fix it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter