Macaque monkeys shrink their social networks as they age – new research suggests evolutionary roots of a pattern seen in elderly people, too
By Erin Siracusa, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Animal Behaviour, University of Exeter
Noah Snyder-Mackler, Assistant Professor of Evolution and Medicine, Arizona State University
Many older people tend to trim their social circles and focus their social efforts on family and close friends. New research on our close primate relatives may help explain why.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 6, 2023