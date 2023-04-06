Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly fungus Candida auris is spreading across US hospitals - a physician answers 5 questions about rising fungal infections

By Arif R. Sarwari, Professor of Infectious Diseases, West Virginia University
Candida auris is a relatively new addition to a family of fungi that can infect people. Most of these infections occur in sick, hospitalized patients and can be deadly.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
