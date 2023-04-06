Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome' and how can we fix it?

By Yang Hu, Professor, Department of Sociology, Lancaster University
Share this article
Have you heard of “eldest daughter syndrome”? It’s the emotional burden eldest daughters tend to take on (and are encouraged to take on) in many families from a young age.

From caring for younger siblings, helping out with everyday chores, looking after sick parents to sorting shopping orders or online deliveries, eldest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Until Russia's colonial mindset changes, it will pose a threat': Interview with Buryat activist
~ Student reporters fill crucial gap in state government coverage
~ Macaque monkeys shrink their social networks as they age – new research suggests evolutionary roots of a pattern seen in elderly people, too
~ Deadly fungus Candida auris is spreading across US hospitals - a physician answers 5 questions about rising fungal infections
~ Reporting is not espionage – but history shows that journalists doing the former get accused of the latter
~ Trump’s latest personal attacks on judges could further weaken people's declining trust in American rule of law
~ It takes a body to understand the world – why ChatGPT and other language AIs don't know what they're saying
~ SNP: 'A difficult day for the party' – who is Peter Murrell and what are the circumstances of his arrest?
~ Ukraine war: the lessons from the Northern Ireland peace process
~ Finland's election: what happened to Sanna Marin and what to expect next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter