Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do glitzy awards like the Earthshot Prize actually help solve problems of climate change? – podcast

By Daniel Merino, Associate Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Share this article
Every year, tens of billions of dollars are spent by universities, research institutes and private companies to develop solutions for climate change. Yet when a government decides to fund research for a piece of technology or branch of science, it rarely makes news.

In recent years, high-profile climate solutions prizes have started to buck that trend. These prizes are often awarded to innovators or researchers who are proposing solutions to the many problems facing the planet. Compared to traditional funding pathways, the amounts are relatively small – in the thousands or sometimes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Until Russia's colonial mindset changes, it will pose a threat': Interview with Buryat activist
~ Student reporters fill crucial gap in state government coverage
~ Macaque monkeys shrink their social networks as they age – new research suggests evolutionary roots of a pattern seen in elderly people, too
~ Deadly fungus Candida auris is spreading across US hospitals - a physician answers 5 questions about rising fungal infections
~ Reporting is not espionage – but history shows that journalists doing the former get accused of the latter
~ Trump’s latest personal attacks on judges could further weaken people's declining trust in American rule of law
~ It takes a body to understand the world – why ChatGPT and other language AIs don't know what they're saying
~ SNP: 'A difficult day for the party' – who is Peter Murrell and what are the circumstances of his arrest?
~ Ukraine war: the lessons from the Northern Ireland peace process
~ Finland's election: what happened to Sanna Marin and what to expect next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter