Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investigation Launches into Forcible Transfer of Children in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The overgrown playground of a residential institution for children in Kherson, Ukraine, where Russian forces allegedly took 46 children from, as seen on November 27, 2022. © 2022 Chris McGrath/Getty Images Yesterday, the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) initiated an investigation into the forcible transfer of children within parts of Ukraine temporarily controlled by Russia, and deportations to the Russian Federation. Thousands of Ukrainian children may be in Russian hands, including children from residential institutions that fell under Russian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
