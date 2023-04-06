Tolerance.ca
Moffat Takadiwa’s landmark exhibition uses found materials to comment on Zimbabwe's colonial hangover

By Lifang Zhang, PhD candidate in Art History, Rhodes University
Moffat Takadiwa is a Zimbabwean artist famous for creating work from found materials. His exhibition Vestiges of Colonialism, curated by Fadzai Muchemwa, opened at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe on 16 March. This is the 40-year-old Takadiwa’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
