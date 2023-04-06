Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good Friday Agreement: the early 1990s back-channel between the IRA and British government that made peace possible

By Niall Ó Dochartaigh, Professor of Political Science, University of Galway, University of Galway
Share this article
Secret, behind-the-scenes talks were going on years before the official Belfast Agreement was signed – and made the whole thing possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ‘New Uzbekistan’ budget battle: Democracy in action or a flawed system?
~ Winky D is being targeted by police in Zimbabwe – why the music star's voice is so important
~ Moffat Takadiwa’s landmark exhibition uses found materials to comment on Zimbabwe's colonial hangover
~ What science can tell us about the experience of unexplainable presence
~ Why Britain’s new CPTPP trade deal will not make up for Brexit
~ New school resources on the Good Friday Agreement will give pupils valuable understanding – if they are used
~ Good Friday Agreement: 25 years on, the British government is seeking to undo key terms of the peace deal
~ Good Friday Agreement: how the US came to be a key broker in Northern Ireland's peace deal
~ Good Friday Agreement: Joe Biden's historic visit to Ireland comes during turbulent times
~ New research shows how rapidly ice sheets can retreat -- and what it could mean for Antarctic melting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter