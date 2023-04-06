Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows how rapidly ice sheets can retreat -- and what it could mean for Antarctic melting

By Christine Batchelor, Lecturer in Physical Geography, Newcastle University
Frazer Christie, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The Antarctic Ice Sheet, which covers an area greater than the US and Mexico combined, holds enough water to raise global sea level by more than 57 metres if melted completely. This would flood hundreds of cities worldwide. And evidence suggests it is melting fast. Satellite observations have revealed that grounded ice (ice that is in contact with the bed beneath it) in coastal areas of West Antarctica has been lost at a rate of up…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ‘New Uzbekistan’ budget battle: Democracy in action or a flawed system?
~ Winky D is being targeted by police in Zimbabwe – why the music star's voice is so important
~ Moffat Takadiwa’s landmark exhibition uses found materials to comment on Zimbabwe's colonial hangover
~ What science can tell us about the experience of unexplainable presence
~ Why Britain’s new CPTPP trade deal will not make up for Brexit
~ New school resources on the Good Friday Agreement will give pupils valuable understanding – if they are used
~ Good Friday Agreement: the early 1990s back-channel between the IRA and British government that made peace possible
~ Good Friday Agreement: 25 years on, the British government is seeking to undo key terms of the peace deal
~ Good Friday Agreement: how the US came to be a key broker in Northern Ireland's peace deal
~ Good Friday Agreement: Joe Biden's historic visit to Ireland comes during turbulent times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter