120 hours of supervised learner driving: our research suggests it may be too many
By Nathan Kettlewell, Chancellor's Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Economics Discipline Group, University of Technology Sydney
Peter Siminski, Professor of Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Learner drivers in New South Wales are subject to some of the most stringent requirements before getting their licences – but our study shows it doesn’t necessarily make them safer drivers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 6, 2023