Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s alleged deportation of Ukrainian children has caused a UN standoff – what international law says and why it matters

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
The deportation of children during war goes to the heart of important and far-reaching human rights conventions. But bringing perpetrators to justice will be a long and complex process.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
