Human Rights Observatory

Experiencing trauma can change some people's outlook on life – sometimes for the better

By Alix Woolard, Postdoctoral research fellow, Telethon Kids Institute
Traumatic experiences are surprisingly common, with about three-quarters of the population dealing with some form of trauma at least once in their lives. This might mean experiencing things like abuse, violence or natural disasters.

Experiencing a traumatic event alone is not enough to cause traumatic stress (a “trauma”). The person experiencing the trauma needs to view the event as highly distressing or life-threatening.

While trauma can be incredibly difficult to process…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
