ChatGPT's greatest achievement might just be its ability to trick us into thinking that it's honest

By Richard Lachman, Director, Zone Learning & Associate Professor, Digital Media, Toronto Metropolitan University
The user interfaces of AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, are designed to mimic natural human conversation. But in doing so, AI chatbots present as more trustworthy than they really are.The Conversation


