Human Rights Observatory

Weaving Indigenous and western ways of knowing can help Canada achieve its biodiversity goals

By Lydia Johnson, Indigenous Co-Lead, Aki Kikinomakaywin; Alumni, School of Environmental Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Diane Orihel, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology & School of Environmental Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
The health of wildlife in Canada is socially, culturally and economically important to Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.

But in this time of heightened ecological threats, exacerbated by a dizzying variety of human activities, wildlife are facing unprecedented risks and declines. Today, over 40,000…The Conversation


