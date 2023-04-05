Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carmakers are mistaken if they think chip shortages are over – they need to reinvent themselves while there's time

By Howard Yu, Professor of Management and Innovation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Finally, carmakers got a break. Those in the UK boosted their output by over 13% in February as supply-chain pressures subsided, especially the persistent global shortage in microchips, also known as semiconductors. This “signals an industry on the road to recovery”, declared UK motoring trade association the SMMT. Well, up to a point.

Early…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
