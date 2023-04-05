Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black singles with college education embrace life without marriage

By Kris Marsh, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Maryland
Why is it seemingly OK to ask single people “Why are you single?” when married people are rarely asked “Why are you married?”

Sociologist Kris Marsh hopes to break this double-standard with her new book “The Love Jones Cohort: Single and Living Alone in the Black Middle Class.” In it, she examines the lifestyles of single people and explores the stigma that can come with their decision to not marry.

What’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
