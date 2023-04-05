Tolerance.ca
Downshifting: why people are quitting their corporate careers for craft jobs

By Antoine Dain, Doctorant en sociologie, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Long coveted by job centres and PowerPoint presenters, the old image of moving up the career ladder makes less and less sense by the day. In France and other Western societies, it is increasingly common to see interior designers become bakers, ex-bankers opening up cheese shops, and marketing officers taking up electricians’ tools.

In January 2022, 21% of French working people were in the course of changing career, while 26% were reported to be considering a career switch in the long…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
