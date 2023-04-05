How can we make the space sector more sustainable?
By Nonthapat Pulsiri, Chercheur post-doctorant en stratégie, innovation et entrepreneuriat, Chaire Sirius, TBS Education
Victor Dos Santos Paulino, Professeur associé en management de l'innovation et stratégie, Chaire Sirius, TBS Education
When talking about space, one might think about the stars one sees at night or a good sci-fi film. But space is also crowded with satellites, spacecrafts and astronauts, whose missions can last anywhere from several days to months. Meanwhile, 8,216 unmanned satellites revolve around Earth’s orbits to improve our daily lives. Communication satellites contribute to enhancing Internet access in regions deprived of infrastructure (so-called “white areas”); meteorology satellites have become essential…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 5, 2023