Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can we make the space sector more sustainable?

By Nonthapat Pulsiri, Chercheur post-doctorant en stratégie, innovation et entrepreneuriat, Chaire Sirius, TBS Education
Victor Dos Santos Paulino, Professeur associé en management de l'innovation et stratégie, Chaire Sirius, TBS Education
When talking about space, one might think about the stars one sees at night or a good sci-fi film. But space is also crowded with satellites, spacecrafts and astronauts, whose missions can last anywhere from several days to months. Meanwhile, 8,216 unmanned satellites revolve around Earth’s orbits to improve our daily lives. Communication satellites contribute to enhancing Internet access in regions deprived of infrastructure (so-called “white areas”); meteorology satellites have become essential…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
