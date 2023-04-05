Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don't fret about students using ChatGPT to cheat – AI is a bigger threat to educational equality

By Collin Bjork, Senior Lecturer, Massey University
AI technology holds promise for education, but it will also likely exacerbate the digital divide and increase the online dominance of English.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
