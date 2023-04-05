Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE Conference Attendees Warned against Criticizing Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. © 2019 Hamad Mohammed/Reuters Speakers at a recent climate and health summit in Abu Dhabi were advised by the conference organizers not to “criticize Islam, the government, corporations or individuals” or protest while in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a recent investigation by the Financial Times. A chilling message given the UAE is set to host COP28, the global United Nations climate conference, at the end of this year. The warning to speakers is a stark reminder of the UAE government’s zero tolerance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
