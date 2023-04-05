Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astronomers used machine learning to mine data from South Africa’s MeerKAT telescope: what they found

By Michelle Lochner, Senior Lecturer in Astronomy, University of the Western Cape
New telescopes with unprecedented sensitivity and resolution are being unveiled around the world – and beyond. Among them are the Giant Magellan Telescope under construction in Chile, and the James Webb Space Telescope, which is parked a million and a half kilometres out in space.

This means there is a wealth of data available to scientists that simply wasn’t there before. The raw data off just a single observation from the MeerKAT…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
