Why Finland is the happiest country in the world – an expert explains

By Danny Dorling, Halford Mackinder Professor of Geography, University of Oxford
Finns have good schools, public transport, and the difference between the highest- and lowest-paid is quite small. These are factors in high levels of happiness.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
