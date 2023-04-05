Les industries peuvent nuire à la santé de bien des façons : en voici trois qui ne sont pas si évidentes
par Dr Sameera Mahomedy, Researcher in Law and Policy, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA, University of the Witwatersrand
Agnes Erzse, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA, University of the Witwatersrand
Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Certains produits et pratiques commerciaux sont liés à des problèmes de santé évitables, à des dommages et à des inégalités sociales et sanitaires. Les grandes multinationales sont à blâmer.
Lire l'article complet
© La Conversation
- mercredi 5 avril 2023