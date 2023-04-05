Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Hindu Festivals Bring Increasing Anti-Muslim Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mob set fire to Madrasa Azizia in Nalanda district of Bihar, India during the Ram Navami festival on March 31, 2023. © 2023 Meer Faisal/Maktoob The Hindu festival of Ram Navami in India, which this year coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was marred by violence sparked when Hindus in processions passed through Muslim neighborhoods brandishing weapons and shouting anti-Muslim slogans. On March 30 and 31, communal violence was reported in several states. In Bihar, a mob reportedly vandalized and set fire to a prominent madrassa. The media reported that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
