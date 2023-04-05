Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Each generation in Northern Ireland has reflected on the 'troubles' in its own way – right up to 'Derry Girls'

By Joseph Patrick Kelly, Professor of Literature and Director of Irish and Irish American Studies, College of Charleston
Share this article
A 9-year-old boy lies on the floor of a working-class rowhouse in Belfast, Northern Ireland, wondrously watching American Westerns on TV. Outside, though, the world’s gone mad. Broken glass and shattered masonry. Barricades go up. Rifle-toting soldiers patrol the streets.

It’s August 1969, the summer that Northern Ireland’s ‘troubles’ flared into violence.

The scene is from “Belfast,” director Kenneth Branagh’s ode to growing up in the grinding conflict that would…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Environmental investigative journalism makes headway in Côte d'Ivoire: An interview with Ismael Angoh
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: will we ever have a fundamental theory of life and consciousness?
~ Life: modern physics can't explain it – but our new theory, which says time is fundamental, might
~ Donald Trump: what he's charged with, what happens next, and what it may mean for the 2024 election
~ The man in the monkey nut coat: how a 1940s scientist made ‘vegan wool’ from peanuts
~ Innies, outies and omphalophobia: 7 navel-gazing questions about belly buttons answered
~ Racist and sexist depictions of human evolution still permeate science, education and popular culture today
~ One way to speed up clinical trials: Skip right to the data with electronic medical records
~ 'Swarm' is a dark, satirical look at how the absence of meaningful relationships can spawn a serial killer
~ How white privilege plays into the first lady’s idea to invite runner-up Iowa to the White House
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter