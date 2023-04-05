One way to speed up clinical trials: Skip right to the data with electronic medical records
By Kevin Kip, Vice President of Clinical Analytics, University of Pittsburgh
Erin McCreary, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
Oscar Marroquin, Associate Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology and Clinical and Translational Science, University of Pittsburgh
In health care crises, researchers can avoid waiting for clinical trial results by using data from health care systems to analyze the effectiveness of treatments for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
