Human Rights Observatory

From goddesses and rabbits to theology and 'Superstar': 4 essential reads on Easter's surprisingly complicated history

By Molly Jackson, Religion and Ethics Editor
What’s Easter about? In some ways, the answer is pretty simple: Jesus Christ, and Christians’ belief that he rose from the dead.

In other ways, though, the springtime holiday is far from straightforward. How did rabbits get involved? Where did the name “Easter” come from – and why is the English word different from the way many other cultures refer to the holy day? Even theologically, exactly what the Resurrection means is not universally agreed upon.

Here are four articles that delve into Easter’s history, its significance – and what a rock ‘n’ roll Broadway show has to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
