Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do Western governments delegate border control to AI more and more? An interview with Petra Molnar

By Filip Noubel
Many Western governments delegate border control and refugee crisis management to private companies that rely more and more on AI and technology, in effect dehumanizing people on the move.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
