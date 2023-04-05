Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Authorities must respect freedoms of the press and legal profession and fundamentally amend defamation laws

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon condemned today the increasing number of summonses for investigation issued by different authorities over the last two weeks, which aim to restrict freedom of expression. On 3 March 2023, the Council of the Beirut Bar Association issued a decision amending Articles 39 to 42 of Chapter […] The post Lebanon: Authorities must respect freedoms of the press and legal profession and fundamentally amend defamation laws appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The story of a Ukrainian man in charge in the Chornobyl exclusion zone under Russian occupation
~ Why do Western governments delegate border control to AI more and more? An interview with Petra Molnar
~ View from The Hill: Peter Dutton's risky call to campaign for 'No' in Voice referendum
~ How will Hong Kong react to the Gay Games: Support or suppression?
~ A murder victim, rape survivor, and porn star: Hong Kong's media biases highlight misogynist social undercurrents
~ 3 reasons you feel hungrier and crave comfort foods when the weather turns cold
~ 'On Country' football league an opportunity to bring communities together – but we need more government funding
~ Turkey: Police and Gendarmerie Abuses in Earthquake Zone
~ Beneath the Trump circus, American democracy faces up to a vital challenge
~ Natural disasters take a toll on unborn babies – we need to support pregnant mums after Cyclone Gabrielle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter