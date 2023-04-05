Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A murder victim, rape survivor, and porn star: Hong Kong's media biases highlight misogynist social undercurrents

By Hong Kong Free Press
Share this article
Abby Choi’s femicide, Maple Yip’s whistleblowing, and the release of Erena So’s porn film have triggered debate about media ethics and gender awareness in the Hong Kong.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 3 reasons you feel hungrier and crave comfort foods when the weather turns cold
~ 'On Country' football league an opportunity to bring communities together – but we need more government funding
~ Turkey: Police and Gendarmerie Abuses in Earthquake Zone
~ Beneath the Trump circus, American democracy faces up to a vital challenge
~ Natural disasters take a toll on unborn babies – we need to support pregnant mums after Cyclone Gabrielle
~ How 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game reinforces antisemitic scapegoating with goblins
~ Calls to regulate AI are growing louder. But how exactly do you regulate a technology like this?
~ What's behind the recent surge in Australia's net migration – and will it last?
~ Taliban order bars Afghan women from working with UN
~ Malawi: Rights experts offer ‘heartfelt support and solidarity’, in wake of Cyclone Freddy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter