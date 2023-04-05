Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 reasons you feel hungrier and crave comfort foods when the weather turns cold

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Dietitian, Researcher & Lecturer, Southern Cross University
As we move through Autumn, parts of Australia are starting to see cooler weather. For some of us, that can mean increasing feelings of hunger and cravings for “comfort food” such as as pasta, stews and ramen.

But what’s happening in our body?

3 things change when it gets cold


1. Our body conserves heat

It sends this energy it conserves to our internal organs so they can maintain their temperature and work properly. The body can also perform heat-generating activities (such as shivering), which uses energy.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
