3 reasons you feel hungrier and crave comfort foods when the weather turns cold
By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Dietitian, Researcher & Lecturer, Southern Cross University
As we move through Autumn, parts of Australia are starting to see cooler weather. For some of us, that can mean increasing feelings of hunger and cravings for “comfort food” such as as pasta, stews and ramen.
But what’s happening in our body?
3 things change when it gets cold
1. Our body conserves heat
It sends this energy it conserves to our internal organs so they can maintain their temperature and work properly. The body can also perform heat-generating activities (such as shivering), which uses energy.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 5, 2023