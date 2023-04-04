Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calls to regulate AI are growing louder. But how exactly do you regulate a technology like this?

By Stan Karanasios, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Olga Kokshagina, Associate Professor - Innovation & Entrepreneurship, EDHEC Business School
Pauline C. Reinecke, Assistant researcher, University of Hamburg
Governments around the world have so far taken a light-touch approach. It’s not enough if we want to address the various potential harms of AI.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
