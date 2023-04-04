Calls to regulate AI are growing louder. But how exactly do you regulate a technology like this?
By Stan Karanasios, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Olga Kokshagina, Associate Professor - Innovation & Entrepreneurship, EDHEC Business School
Pauline C. Reinecke, Assistant researcher, University of Hamburg
Governments around the world have so far taken a light-touch approach. It’s not enough if we want to address the various potential harms of AI.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 4, 2023