Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monsters or masters of the deep sea? Why the deepest of deep-sea fish aren't as scary as you might think

By Alan Jamieson, Founding Professor of the Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research centre, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
The discovery of the deepest fish in a Japanese trench raises the question, what else is out there? But before the mind leaps to all things dark and spooky, take a fresh look at life in the deep sea.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taliban order bars Afghan women from working with UN
~ Malawi: Rights experts offer ‘heartfelt support and solidarity’, in wake of Cyclone Freddy
~ Guide to the classics: steeped in the arboreal sublime, Thomas Hardy's The Woodlanders carries a startling urgency
~ Prime drinks aren't suitable for children and pregnant women. Here's why
~ 'We haven't got anybody': new research reveals how major parties are dying in remote Australia
~ Everyone is NOT doing it: how schools and parents should talk about vaping
~ Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is just as dangerous as drunk-driving, study finds
~ Should you schedule sex? We looked at whether spontaneous or unplanned sex is more satisfying
~ Alberta’s minimum wage report leaves out labour perspectives in favour of corporate interests
~ How 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game uses goblins to reinforce antisemitic scapegoating
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter