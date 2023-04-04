Everyone is NOT doing it: how schools and parents should talk about vaping
By Murooj Yousef, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
James Durl, Research Fellow, Griffith University
Timo Dietrich, Associate Professor Department of Marketing; Engagement Director Social Marketing @ Griffith, Co-founder & Director Blurred Minds, Griffith University
We work as part of a team researching drug education. Schools tell us there are rising expulsions due to vaping. We have also heard of students being home schooled so they can continue to vape.
