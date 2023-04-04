Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is just as dangerous as drunk-driving, study finds

By Madeline Sprajcer, Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Drew Dawson, Director, Appleton Institute, CQUniversity Australia
What if you could be fined or lose your license for driving tired? Our new study just published in Nature and Science of Sleep has found if you had less than five hours of sleep last night, you are just as likely to have a vehicle crash as if you were over the legal limit for alcohol.

We know about 20% of all vehicle crashes are caused by fatigue. Over the past 20 years, the number of crashes caused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
