Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilian Company Moves to Shield Students from Data Surveillance

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Andrea Devia Nuño, Hero Studios Yesterday, Escola Mais, an educational Brazilian company, took steps to protect its students’ data privacy. The change comes after media attention to Human Rights Watch’s report, which found that the website owned by Escola Mais, along with seven other educational websites for Brazilian students, covertly surveilled children and harvested their personal data. While Escola Mais primarily offers technology-driven, in-person classes for elementary and high school students, its study guides and videos were endorsed by the São Paulo education…


© Human Rights Watch -
