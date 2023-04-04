Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jacinda Ardern says goodbye to parliament: how her politics of kindness fell on unkind times

By Grant Duncan, Associate Professor, School of People, Environment and Planning, Massey University
Share this article
As she prepares to deliver of her valedictory statement to parliament, Jacinda Ardern will be remembered as an outstanding prime minister – though perhaps not for reasons of her own choosing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: Rights experts call for new laws to end ‘waves of disappearance’
~ Racist rhetoric in Tunisia must stop, independent UN experts warn
~ Forget Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen — it's accountants who could seal Trump's fate
~ Tajikistan: Free Autonomous Region Rights Defender
~ Haiti crisis in spotlight, as top human rights body wraps marathon session
~ Fake medicines are a dangerous threat in Africa: 3 ways to spot them
~ Green energy: South Africa’s transition plan must be careful not to deepen inequality – the 3 top issues
~ UK risks losing out on hi-tech growth if it falters on AI regulation
~ I went behind the scenes of Penguin's psychiatric titles – what I found was women’s hidden labour
~ Rough Cut: Netflix's first Welsh language series is a further boost for subtitled content
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter