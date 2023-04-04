Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Free Autonomous Region Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin) – Tajik authorities should release Manuchehr Kholiqnazarov, a human rights defender and lawyer from the Gorno-Badakshan Autonomous Region in Tajikistan unfairly convicted in connection with protests in May 2022, eight organizations including Human Rights Watch said today in a statement. Kholiqnazarov was a member of Commission 44, a joint body including civil society and law enforcement representatives established in 2021 to investigate the death of Gulbiddin Ziyobekov, a resident of the region killed by police in November 2021, whose death sparked protests in Khorog, the regional capital.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
