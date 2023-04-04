Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK risks losing out on hi-tech growth if it falters on AI regulation

By Haydn Belfield, Research Associate, Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The UK government has published a white paper on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI).

While an important step, the white paper is not enough to set the UK on the path to taking full advantage of AI. The government uses white papers to lay out proposals for future legislation. They act as a platform for further consultation and discussion, allowing changes to be made before a bill is presented to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti crisis in spotlight, as top human rights body wraps marathon session
~ Fake medicines are a dangerous threat in Africa: 3 ways to spot them
~ Green energy: South Africa’s transition plan must be careful not to deepen inequality – the 3 top issues
~ I went behind the scenes of Penguin's psychiatric titles – what I found was women’s hidden labour
~ Rough Cut: Netflix's first Welsh language series is a further boost for subtitled content
~ Ashish: Fall in Love and Be More Tender exhibition – a glittering testament to a fashion genius
~ The importance of sport for children with disabilities – and the lengths their parents go to access it
~ Cosmati pavement: walk on the 755-year-old floor where King Charles III will be crowned (but take off your shoes first)
~ What Binance's US lawsuit says about the future for cryptocurrency regulation
~ Great Expectations: why it's not historically inaccurate for a Dickens character to be Black
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter