Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The importance of sport for children with disabilities – and the lengths their parents go to access it

By Janine Coates, Senior Lecturer in Qualitative Research Methods, Loughborough University
P. David Howe, Dr. Frank Hayden Endowed Chair in Sport and Social Impact, Western University
Access to physical activity and sport is not equal. Children and young people with disabilities are less likely to engage in physical activity and sport, as there are significant barriers to their participation.

Parents are often vital in helping their children become involved in sport. In our research, we spoke to 11 parents of children and young people aged between 12 and 25 who were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
