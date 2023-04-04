Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Binance's US lawsuit says about the future for cryptocurrency regulation

By Andrew Urquhart, Professor of Finance & Financial Technology, ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Hossein Jahanshahloo, Assistant Professor in Finance, Cardiff University
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has been hit with a lawsuit by US regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This is not the first time a cryptocurrency exchange has been charged by a regulator. But this particular case involves a regulator that does not directly oversee cryptocurrencies. This indicates how regulators – particularly those in the US – hope to clamp down on the cryptocurrency industry.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
