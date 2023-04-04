Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Better Solutions Needed for Migrant Workers’ Makeshift Settlements in Italy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image “Informal settlement “La Pista” in Borgo Mezzanone, Puglia region, Italy, July 1, 2020.  © 2020 Giorgia Orlandi, @giorgiaorlandi_ Tonight, thousands of migrant agricultural workers in Italy will sleep in overcrowded, unsanitary, and degrading conditions. In most of the informal settlements where they live, migrants have no access to running water, functioning toilets, gas, heating, or electricity. At least 14 people have died in settlements since 2016 due to the precarious conditions. In addition to poor housing, many migrant agricultural workers are exploited by employers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
