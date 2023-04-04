Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New ICC Vetting Process Begins for Judicial Candidates

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 15, 2022.  © 2022 Sem van der Wal/AP Images Next December, member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will elect six new judges to the court’s bench. Today, to assist that election, a confidential channel opened to receive allegations of misconduct against candidates. The channel is part of a “due diligence” process that ICC member states adopted in February, building on previous ad hoc processes for the election of the ICC’s deputy prosecutors in 2021…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti crisis in spotlight, as top human rights body wraps marathon session
~ Fake medicines are a dangerous threat in Africa: 3 ways to spot them
~ Green energy: South Africa’s transition plan must be careful not to deepen inequality – the 3 top issues
~ UK risks losing out on hi-tech growth if it falters on AI regulation
~ I went behind the scenes of Penguin's psychiatric titles – what I found was women’s hidden labour
~ Rough Cut: Netflix's first Welsh language series is a further boost for subtitled content
~ Ashish: Fall in Love and Be More Tender exhibition – a glittering testament to a fashion genius
~ The importance of sport for children with disabilities – and the lengths their parents go to access it
~ Cosmati pavement: walk on the 755-year-old floor where King Charles III will be crowned (but take off your shoes first)
~ What Binance's US lawsuit says about the future for cryptocurrency regulation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter