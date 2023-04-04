A brief history of school meals in the UK: from free milk to Jamie Oliver's campaign against Turkey Twizzlers
By Gurpinder Singh Lalli, Reader in Education for Social Justice and Inclusion, University of Wolverhampton
Gary McCulloch, Brian Simon Professor of History of Education, UCL
Heather Ellis, Vice-Chancellor's Fellow, School of Education, University of Sheffield
Mashed potato, gravy, custard. When British people hear the words “school dinners”, it’s not always great memories that come to mind.
That’s not the case for everyone. Indeed France is known for its gourmet school lunches cooked by onsite chefs – bon appétit!
But in the UK people have been complaining about school…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 4, 2023